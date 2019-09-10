Man convicted of dark web murder-for-hire plot sentenced to state prison

What is the dark web? Think of the internet as having different layers: the surface web, the deep web and the dark web. Here is an explainer of these layers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Think of the internet as having different layers: the surface web, the deep web and the dark web. Here is an explainer of these layers.

The man convicted of trying to kill his stepmother in a dark web assassination plot was sentenced Tuesday to three years in state prison.

Beau Brigham, 33, of Riverside faced up to nine years for the attempted assassination of his stepmom, a San Luis Obispo resident, using a dark-web site that was operated as a scam to take people’s money.

Judge Jesse Marino considered mitigating factors such as Brigham’s medical condition and lack of sophistication in carrying out a crime, noting no final payment was made for the amount requested by the website to kill someone.

But Marino said Brigham needed to take responsibility for his actions, calling it a “serious and unusual case.”

“You need to take responsibility, and I’m disappointed to see that you have not,” Marino said. “You continue to show no remorse.”

Brigham read a lengthy statement saying he thought he was going to die in two months, saying he suffers from Lyme disease, brain damage and believes cancer is spreading in his body.

San Luis Obispo defense attorney Ilan Funke-Bilu, left, and client Beau Brigham appear in a scene from CBS News’ ”48 Hours: Click for a Killer,” which aired in September. Brigham, a Riverside resident, was sentenced to three years for soliciting the murder of his stepmother, who lives in San Luis Obispo. CBS News/48 Hours

Brigham also showed an eight-minute music video of his life before he got sick showing him riding a bike, snowboarding, at a winery and at various travel destinations such as San Franciso and New York to show how his life has deteriorated in recent years.

“I never wanted anyone hurt,” Brigham said. “I’m sorry for this huge mess. I didn’t want anyone hurt. That’s not who I am.”

His attorney, Ilan Funke-Bilu, argued for probation, saying his client needed treatment for mental illness and not prison.

The prosecution argued Brigham deserved a minimum of six years in jail, with a possible upper term of nine years, saying he made his stepmother fear for her life.

Brigham was convicted after a self-described cybercrime analyst from England, Chris Monteiro, discovered his attempt to order the assassination. Monteiro informed CBS’s “48 Hours,” which aired a segment on the case as part of a dark web story.

SLO police visited Brigham in Palm Desert, where he was living with his stepmother, and he made admissions that connected him to the crime.