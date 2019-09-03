Santa Maria police arrest alleged drug dealer with arrest warrants in 4 counties

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man with arrest warrants in four counties has been taken into custody following a narcotics investigation that also led to the seizure of several drugs and a stolen weapon, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At 7 p.m. Friday, officers from the Santa Maria police Special Enforcement Team conducted a narcotic investigation that led to an arrest and probation search on the 1000 block of West Morrison Street. said Sgt. Woody Vega.

Officers seized 59 grams of fentanyl, 144 grams of heroin, 102 grams of methamphetamine, drug scales, drug packaging material, $1,215 in cash, a loaded firearm and ammunition.

The firearm had been previously reported stolen during a residential burglary, Vega said.

Christopher Allen Alley, 30, was arrested on suspicion of possessing fentanyl for sale, possessing heroin for sale, possessing methamphetamine for sale, and possessing stolen property, Vega said.

Police seized the $1,215 cash pending asset forfeiture.

Since Alley is a convicted felon, police say he also faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, Vega added.

Alley had warrants out for his arrest from Santa Clara, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, where he remained in custody Tuesday without bail.