SLO employee who attacked woman at Avila bar can serve time at ‘pay-to-stay’ jail

Man knocks out woman in unprovoked Avila Beach bar fight Security camera video captures the moment when an angry bar patron cold-cocked a woman and then punched her friend multiple times during a 2016 incident at Mr. Rick’s in Avila Beach, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Security camera video captures the moment when an angry bar patron cold-cocked a woman and then punched her friend multiple times during a 2016 incident at Mr. Rick’s in Avila Beach, California.

The San Luis Obispo city employee convicted of assaulting a woman at an Avila Beach bar three years ago will be allowed to serve his 60-day sentence in a “pay-to-stay” jail in Seal Beach.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Jackie Duffy granted the request by Christopher Olcott, a building inspector in SLO’s Community Development Department, in a Thursday hearing, and it was signed off by the Sheriff’s Office. Prosecutor Scott Hunter objected to the ruling.

Olcott was given a Sept. 6 surrender date.

His punishment was the result of a guilty plea to misdemeanor battery with great bodily injury.

Olcott’s attack against a Lompoc woman and her male friend at Mr. Rick’s was caught on surveillance camera and widely shared on social media, evoking public outrage over its brutality.

The city is continuing to investigate the matter, and has yet to render a personnel decision about Olcott’s conduct.

Olcott was sentenced on March 21 to 60 days in jail, but court records indicate he will serve about half that time.

Through his lawyer, Olcott argued to serve his sentence in a pay-to-stay jail facility in the Los Angeles area.

Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth previously said, speaking on behalf of the DA’s Office, that Olcott should serve his time in the county.

“This is a blatant trespass on equal protection,” Dobroth said in May. “He owes a debt to the community, and he should serve his time here in SLO County. He impacted the community as a whole, and he should serve a full sentence in this community.”

Camille Chavez lies unconscious on the ground after being knocked out by Chris Olcott on May 28, 2016, at Mr. Rick’s bar in Avila Beach. Olcott, a San Luis Obispo building inspector, has been placed on paid leave. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery after a felony trial ended in a hung jury last year. Courtesy photo

Chavez previously told The Tribune that she had had no previous contact with Olcott and no words were exchanged between them or her friend, Isaac McCormack, of Santa Maria, before the incident occurred.

Chavez said Olcott bumped her with his backside to establish his personal space in a crowded bar. Chavez nudged him back with her body to jockey for space, saying she believed he was being “territorial.”

The video then shows Olcott unleashing a flurry of blows on Chavez and McCormack as bar staff intervened to stop the violence.

Chavez told The Tribune she was out cold for more than a minute and suffered lingering dizziness for days afterward, missing some days at work.

A jury trial resulted in a deadlock and the prosecution opted for a plea agreement rather than retry the case as a felony.

The footage of the attack generated a strong public reaction on social media, which included comments about the court case ending in a misdemeanor guilty plea after it was originally charged as a felony.

An alleged racist comment from a member of the deadlocked jury allegedly was uttered to an investigator after the hung jury.

A restitution hearing for possible monetary compensation to Chavez has been set for December.