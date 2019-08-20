Credit card skimmers found on almost all the pumps at this SLO County gas station

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe.

If you bought gas recently at the San Miguel Chevron station, you may want to check your credit card statement.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating illegal credit card skimmers — devices that capture information from cards inserted when customers pay for their fuel — found on six of the station’s eight pumps, according to a news release.

Employees at the station, located at 998 K St., called the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning after noticing security tape on the pumps had been broken and checking security camera footage, said station manager Itzel Garcia.

The surveillance video appears to show someone installing the skimmers on Thursday, Garcia said.

The devices were placed internally in the fuel pumps, so customers using their credit cards wouldn’t notice, according to the news release.

The skimmers were Bluetooth-enabled wireless devices that allowed data to be transmitted to a laptop at a location near the station.

Investigators are forensically analyzing the skimmers for evidence that might show who attached them to the fuel pumps.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends customers check their debit or credit card statements for any unusual or suspicious activity.

The agency also recommends avoiding debit card use at the pump and paying inside the station instead.