Yuba City man charged in deadly Oceano Dunes crash was under the DUI limit, DA says

San Luis Obispo County prosecutors filed a single manslaughter charge against a Yuba City man who allegedly struck and killed an ATV rider at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area in June.

California State Parks and the Sheriff’s Office initially said Oscar Renteria Corchado was driving a side-by-side while under the influence when he blindly crested a dune and hit 37-year-old ATV rider Shawn Joseph Imlig of Brentwood.

Imlig is the fourth person to be killed at the Oceano Dunes this year.

But on Friday, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed a single misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence against Corchado.

The maximum penalty for a misdemeanor conviction is one year in County Jail and a $1,000 fine.

Corchado, 35, is scheduled to appear for an arraignment in San Luis Obispo Superior Court Wednesday. His listed public defender could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Court records show that Corchado was released from custody June 25 after posting $100,000 bail.

That bail amount was decided based on anticipated felony charges of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter causing death, his bail bond shows.

Court records show that since his release, Corchado has made three court appearances for an arraignment prior to the District Attorney’s Office filing the complaint Friday.

Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth said by email Monday that while field sobriety test results showed Corchado had alcohol in his system, his blood alcohol content was under the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Dobroth did not say what his BAC level was, but wrote that impairment “covers a spectrum.”

“We cannot definitively say that Mr. Corchado was not under the influence, but it is our assessment that we cannot affirmatively prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he was,” Dobroth wrote.

Imlig died at the scene in the Sand Highway 12 area of the dunes at about 7:30 p.m. June 22 after emergency medical responders found him not breathing and without a pulse near the crest of a 30-foot dune.

Interim Superintendent for State Parks’ Oceano Dunes district, Kevin Pearce, told The Tribune at the time that San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies spoke with three eyewitnesses who said Corchado drove his vehicle up the face of the dune at a high rate of speed and launched over the crest, striking Imlig.

A friend of Imlig’s, Misty Silva of Livermore, said that he was a backhoe operator and longtime resident of the Bay Area.