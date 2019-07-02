Crime
Paso Robles man sentenced to prison for sexually molesting a 12-year-old girl
A Paso Robles man was sentenced Tuesday to state prison for sexually molesting a then-12-year-old girl in 2016.
Juan Antonio Esquivel, 31, faced a maximum of eight years in state prison after he was found guilty last month of two felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14 and sexual penetration by a foreign object on a child under 14.
On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Jesse Marino sentenced Esquivel to six years in state prison, with 125 days of time served credit.
Esquivel will be required to register as a sex offender after his sentence has been served.
His trial began May 28, according to court records, and jurors took approximately five hours to deliberate before returning the verdicts.
Following his sentencing Tuesday, Esquivel filed a notice of his intent to appeal his conviction and retain an appellate attorney, according to court records.
Esquivel was taken into the custody of the Sheriff’s Office for prison placement by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
