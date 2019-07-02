Paso Robles man sentenced to prison for sexually molesting a 12-year-old girl

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Paso Robles man was sentenced Tuesday to state prison for sexually molesting a then-12-year-old girl in 2016.

Juan Antonio Esquivel, 31, faced a maximum of eight years in state prison after he was found guilty last month of two felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14 and sexual penetration by a foreign object on a child under 14.

On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Jesse Marino sentenced Esquivel to six years in state prison, with 125 days of time served credit.

Esquivel will be required to register as a sex offender after his sentence has been served.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

His trial began May 28, according to court records, and jurors took approximately five hours to deliberate before returning the verdicts.

Following his sentencing Tuesday, Esquivel filed a notice of his intent to appeal his conviction and retain an appellate attorney, according to court records.

Esquivel was taken into the custody of the Sheriff’s Office for prison placement by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.