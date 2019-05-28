SLO man arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on female escort at his home

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A San Luis Obispo man was arrested Saturday after an escort on a house call told police he pulled a gun on her and threatened her.

Bystanders called police when they heard a woman screaming that someone was going to hurt her and saw a man pointing a gun at her inside the residence, the SLO Police Department said in a news release.

Leo Dejesus Neri, 30, was arrested on suspicion of four charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and assault with the intent to commit rape, for his alleged role in an incident that took place Saturday in the 1600 block of Fairview Street.

Police said when they arrived, they found a “hysterical female victim outside the residence.”

“The victim told officers she was at Neri’s residence after responding to her online escort service advertisement,” SLOPD officials said in a statement. “The victim told officers Neri became angry after a disagreement and she decided to leave. When he realized she was going to leave, Neri retrieved a handgun and threatened her.”

The victim told police she was able to run outside of the home and began screaming for help. She wasn’t injured during the incident.

Officers spoke with Neri outside his residence and took him into custody without incident.

The department later searched Neri’s residence and found a handgun and other items of evidence, police said.

Neri was later booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $100,000, according to SLOPD.