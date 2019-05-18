Pismo Beach man found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Atascadero

David Ebrahimi Ardebili of Pismo Beach was convicted Friday of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman at Atascadero Lake Park in 2017.

A former Pismo Beach man was convicted Friday of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman at Atascadero Lake Park in 2017.

David E. Ardebili, 40, was found guilty of felony attempted sexual penetration of an intoxicated victim and misdemeanor simple assault for the crime he committed in the early morning hours of June 18, 2017, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Ardebili lured the victim, who was visiting the area, away from friends and family in downtown San Luis Obispo on the night of the crime, the news release said. The evidence indicated that Ardebili noticed the highly intoxicated victim walking alone and that he coaxed her into his vehicle before driving her to Atascadero Lake Park, the DA’s Office said.

He then left the victim at the Kmart parking lot in Atascadero, according to the release. Evidence collected by law enforcement included Ardebili’s DNA, which was found on the victim’s underwear, the release stated.

He was initally charged with kidnapping to commit rape, sexual penetration of an intoxicated victim and assault with intent to commit rape, charges that could have amounted to life in state prison.

Ardebili was arrested July 19, 2017, by Atascadero police at the Lady Luck Cafe in Paso Robles, where he worked as a chef, according to previous Tribune reporting.

The jury deliberated for approximately nine hours over two days before delivering the verdict Friday evening.

He will face a maximum of four years in state prison and will be required to register as a sex offender, the DA’s Office said.





Ardebili is scheduled for sentencing June 17.