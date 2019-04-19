Teens’ brawl over marijuana, vape pods ends in stabbing at Paso Robles Police Department

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A disagreement over stolen marijuana and vaping products culminated in a brawl in front of the Paso Robles Police Department on Thursday where two teens were stabbed.

Officers responded to a fight in progress at Pine and 10th streets — right next to the department headquarters — late Thursday afternoon, according to a police news release. They found two 17-year-old males and one 16-year-old male suspected to have been involved in the altercation.

While speaking to the teens, officers were told that an 18-year-old male and 17-year-old male had been stabbed and taken to a local hospital.

According to police, one victim had four stab wounds to the arm, torso and pelvis, while the other was stabbed under the arm. Neither had life-threatening wounds, police said.

The fight seems to have been over an unreported theft. Police said the three teens found near the police department had stolen marijuana products and vape pods from one of the stabbing victims the day before.

The victim then gathered a group of friends to take back his stolen items, according to the release.





The two groups found each other and began a chase through Atascadero and Paso Robles, ending in front of the police department, the release said.

One of the 17-year-old suspects had a knife and stabbed both victims, according to the release. He was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon and theft.

Officers located several items of stolen property as well as the knife at the scene, police said.

Theft charges will be submitted to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office for the other two juveniles who were released to family members, police said

The names of the teens involved were not released.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. People wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus a message to CRIMES (274637).