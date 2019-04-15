Crime

Paso police looking for man suspected in stabbing at apartment courtyard

Police are looking for a man suspected of stabbing another man in the back Saturday night, according to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the courtyard area of the Presidio Garden Apartments in the 3200 block of Spring Street, according to the news release.

When police arrived, they found a man with a small stab wound in his back. The injury was non life-threatening, and the man was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, police said.

Police said the stabbing victim was drinking with friends in the courtyard when 29-year-old Asiv Mellin of Paso Robles approached the group.

Mellin allegedly stabbed the man once in the back during an altercation and then fled in a light-colored Chevrolet Silverado with matching tonneau cover, police said.

Authorities say Mellin stands about 5 foot, 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, the release said. He has black hair and brown eyes, police said, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, white shoes and a green hat.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.

