These nine SLO County businesses were busted selling tobacco to minors, police say

How do California’s new tobacco laws affect you? Gov. Jerry Brown has signed California's most significant new tobacco legislation in decades. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. Jerry Brown has signed California's most significant new tobacco legislation in decades.

Nine stores in unincorporated San Luis Obispo County were allegedly caught selling tobacco products to minors in a months-long sting operation conducted by the San Luis Obispo County Health Agency’s Tobacco Control Program and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The compliance checks began in October 2018, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release Thursday, and ended on Tuesday. The program used underage decoys to regulate the illegal sales of tobacco products to minors.

The nine stores to be cited were:

Dollar General, 972 “K” St., San Miguel (first violation)

Oak Hill Market, 2150 Heritage Loop Drive, Paso Robles (first violation)

Creston Market, 6330 Webster Road, Creston (first violation)

Ragged Point Inn, 19019 Highway 1, San Simeon (second violation)

Von’s Gas, 550 W Tefft St., Nipomo (second violation)

Kachi Smoke Shop, 538 W Tefft St., Nipomo (second violation)

San Miguel Market, 1299 Mission St., #2, San Miguel (third violation)

Central Market, 2061 Cienega St., Oceano (third violation)

Bob & Jan’s Bottle Shop, 2292 Main St., Cambria (fifth violation)

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Violation counts are since 2012, according to the release.





The Sheriff’s Office said this translated to a 15.5% illegal sales rate in the unincorporated areas of the county. The rate increased slightly from the last compliance check, which had a 14% sales rate, according to the news release.

Retail clerks with tobacco sales violations are issued a notice to appear and criminally prosecuted through Superior Court. Any business responsible for the violation is subject to administrative penalties including suspension of their ability to sale tobacco and a $1,000 fine for each offense.

First and second offender businesses can participate in a diversion program aimed at reducing licensing suspensions in exchange for on-site employee education and point-of-sale upgrades that use electronic technology to prevent future violations.