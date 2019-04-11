Central Coast yearbook salesman accused of having sexual contact with teen boys

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office authorities have arrested a Buellton man on suspicion of having sexual contact with three minors in the Santa Ynez Valley, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On March 18, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School officials contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report alleged sexual contact between a student and Greg Scott Ray, a 52-year-old yearbook consultant and salesman who covers Central California, the Sheriff’s Office said.

School officials made the report following a conversation a teacher overheard and reported, the agency said. An investigation showed that Ray was using a social media app to “meet and have sexual contact with young males,” according to the news release.

Over the course of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said detectives confirmed Ray “had inappropriate sexual contact with three known male victims, ages 13 to 17, in the Santa Ynez Valley.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“At this time, it appears the introductions occurred through the app and Ray reached out to the victims multiple times throughout the course of several years,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The case is still under investigation, but officials said in the release that they don’t currently believe any of the alleged sexual contact occurred on campus.

Sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant at Ray’s Buellton home on Tuesday and arrested him, the news release said. Ray was taken to the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of “various sex-related charges involving minors,” the Sheriff’s Office said. As of Thursday morning, Ray is still listed in custody and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to jail records.





Because Ray was allegedly using the social media app where he contacted the teens “for many years,” detectives said they fear there may be more victims.

Officials ask anyone who has been victimized, anyone who knows of any potential victims or anyone with information regarding the investigation to call the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4150. People can leave anonymous tips by calling 805-781-4171 or going to the sheriff’s website at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.