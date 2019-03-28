Police searching Grover Beach cannabis shop

Police swarmed a Grover Beach cannabis shop Thursday morning, though it’s unclear specifically as to why.
Three law enforcement agencies — Santa Barbara County Sheriff, Grover Beach and Santa Maria police departments — are at the 805 Beach Breaks shop at 1053 Highland Way.
“It’s an active operation so can’t provide details just yet,” said Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara Sheriff’s spokesperson. “But we’re hoping to to do shortly.”
Grover Beach City Manager Matthew Bronson issued a statement saying “The City is aware of a law enforcement investigation underway at 805 Beach Breaks led by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office related to activities in Santa Barbara County.”
“The Grover Beach Police Department is providing assistance as needed,” Bronson added. “At this time, we have no further information to share.”
Grover Beach Police Chief John Peters entered the building about 10:35 a.m. Thursday and told a Tribune reporter that he couldn’t comment on the investigation.
A non-police source at the scene captured an image of the vehicles, which included a Sheriff’s Gang Task Force car.
The source said authorities have been at the shop since 7:30 a.m. Thursday and have served a search warrant.
805 Beach Breaks is one of two licensed and operating marijuana dispensaries in Grover Beach. The store was the first in SLO County to open as a legal cannabis adult use business.
More information will be provided as this story develops.
