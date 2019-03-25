3 arrested in attack at Grover Beach park — and police searching for 1 more suspect

Three people were arrested Sunday following an attack in Grover Beach that left a man with a serious head wound, according to a news release from the Grover Beach Police Department.
At about 6:20 p.m. Sunday, officers went to Mentone Basin Park to respond to a reported fight, according to the release.
When they arrived, officers found a man with “a significant head wound,” police said.
The man told police he was lured to the park, located at Trouville Avenue and 14th Street, and jumped by three men he knew, police said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
One of the man, identified by police as 21-year-old Hunter Washburn, allegedly “brandished a blunt wood or metal object” and hit the man in the head with it, police said.
The man was then “tackled to the ground, held down and punched,” police said.
People who witnessed the attack said a woman, identified by police as Madison Minet, 19, was encouraging the men, “antagonizing the victim,” and trying to keep witnesses from calling police, according to the release.
Police said they later found three of the suspects, including Washburn and Minet, as well as 20-year-old David Overton, at a nearby residence and arrested them.
All three of them were taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, police said.
Washburn, Minet and Overton were each arrested on suspicion of felony battery with serious bodily injury, conspiracy to commit a crime and felony assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.
They are being held in lieu of $50,000 bail each, according to jail records.
Police said they have not yet found the third male suspect. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Officer Jim Lim at 805-473-4511 or by email at jlim@gbpd.org.
Information can also be given anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.
Comments