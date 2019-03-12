Woman who accused former Paso Robles police sergeant of rape files claim against city

A woman who accused a former Paso Robles police sergeant of rape has filed a claim for damages against the city, in what is usually a precursor to a civil lawsuit.

The woman, whom The Tribune is not identifying because she is an alleged victim of a sex crime, is seeking damages in excess of $25,000. Should the city reject the administrative claim, the woman can file a lawsuit in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

She is one of at least three women interviewed by detectives to allege that former Paso Robles police sergeant Christopher McGuire assaulted and harassed them, or engaged in misconduct in their presence. McGuire resigned from his position in October.

Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis declined to comment on the claim filed Feb. 22, noting that he had not discussed it with the city’s legal counsel.

Christopher McGuire resigned from the Paso Robles Police Department on Oct. 1, 2018, amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Paso Robles Police Department

In her filing, the woman says that she was forcibly raped by McGuire, who was a sergeant with the Paso Robles Police Department until October.

Her allegations led to the Sheriff’s Office concluding the officer should be prosecuted for forcible rape, attempted forcible rape, and assault and battery.

But despite that recommendation and DNA evidence proving a sexual encounter took place, county District Attorney Dan Dow in November announced that he would not pursue any charges against the by then former officer.

Allegations contained in the woman’s complaint echo those she told a Sheriff’s Office detective last spring, according to the detective’s report, a portion of which was obtained and reported by The Tribune in December.

The woman claims that McGuire and other officers arrived at her house in December 2017 after she reported a forced entry by her boyfriend. After other officers left with the arrested boyfriend, McGuire stayed behind and sexually assaulted her, she claims.

Days later, he returned in civilian clothes and “proceeded to rape claimant” in a detached garage. She did not consent, the claim states.

Throughout the next few months, the claim states, McGuire would harass the woman by appearing at places she frequented while he was on-duty.

During their last encounter, the woman says she physically fought back against the officer when he followed her home and attempted to force her to perform oral sex.

“This abhorrent conduct amounted to sexual assault, sexual harassment, and false imprisonment,” the claim reads.

Attorney Brian Claypool, who represented the family of a Tulare man who was unarmed when fatally shot by then-Porterville police officer McGuire in 2009, said he has reason to believe there may have been prior complaints about McGuire from other police departments “that may or may not have been transmitted to Paso Robles PD.”

“This all needs to be transparent,” Claypool wrote.

County and Paso Robles officials have denied The Tribune and other local media’s request for records or past discipline and investigative reports related to McGuire.

Claypool said he and his client hope that that their legal filing encourages other possible victims of the former officer to come forward and “to help us achieve justice to victims, social accountability and much-needed change within not only (Paso Robles police) but law enforcement nationwide.”