Teen leads police on car chase following suspicious social media post near Arroyo Grande High

Arroyo Grande police have arrested a 14-year-old boy after he allegedly made a suspicious post on social media and fled from authorities in a stolen car, police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the boy posted a photo of himself with “what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol” while he was driving a stolen car near Arroyo Grande High School, police said.

Police were told about the stolen car and found a vehicle that matched its description near the intersection of Cienaga Street and Valley Road at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to the release and police Chief Beau Pryor.

Officers tried to stop the car, police said, but the vehicle continued driving and police pursued it.

During the chase, the driver threw an object that looked like a pistol out of the car’s window, police said. The object was identified as a BB gun.

The car chase “reached unsafe speeds” before it ended, police said. Authorities later found the car parked, with the 14-year-old boy inside, early Monday evening, police said.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen vehicle and felony evasion of police, the department said.

Police also said they are aware of other social media posts that were “initiated by an individual from out of the area.”

“There is no threat to the safety of our students or staff members,” the Police Department said, adding that they will continue to monitor the social media posts.

In an email to The Tribune, Lucia Mar Unified School District spokeswoman Amy Jacobs said there have been concerns about recent social media posts regarding Arroyo Grande High School, but the district has worked with law enforcement and school is “operating as usual.”

“There was no threat determined,” she said. “We are committed to student safety, it remains our top priority.”