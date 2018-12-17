Sheriff’s deputies arrests man who allegedly stole liquor from a Templeton Chevron

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man they say stole liquor from a Templeton gas station.

According to a news release, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Park Street in Paso Robles on Saturday, where Paso Robles police officers had detained a man wanted by the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, Anthony Pamfilo Espinoza, 22, of Paso Robles allegedly stole liquor from the Chevron station in the 700 block of Las Tablas Road in Templeton on Friday. Espinoza threatened the owner “by indicating he had a weapon,” the Sheriff’s Office said, and then fled the scene.

Espinoza was arrested without incident on Saturday and booked into County Jail on charges of attempted robbery. As of Monday he was still in custody. Bail was set at $20,000.