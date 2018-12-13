SLO Sheriff warns business owners to be on the lookout for emailed bomb threats

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday warned businesses to be on the lookout for emailed bomb threats tied to a national hoax.

The threats typically demand money in the form of bitcoin to avoid the detonation of a bomb, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

So far, all of the emailed threats have proven to be unfounded and are likely related to a national hoax originating outside the United States.

The Sheriff’s Office, city police departments and FBI are investigating the threats.

Those who receive such threats are encouraged to contact law enforcement agencies in their areas.