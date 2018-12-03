Arroyo Grande man set a fire that injured a cat. Now, he could spend 24 years in prison

An Arroyo Grande man was sentenced to more than 24 years in state prison Monday for setting fire to a house and vehicle in November 2017, causing more than a half-million dollars in damage and injuring a pet cat.

On Monday, San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen sentenced Jesse Hubble, 35, to 24 years and eight months in prison, with roughly a year of time-served credits.

Hubble was found guilty by a jury in October of two felony charges of arson of an inhabited structure and arson of personal property.

According to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, Hubble faced the heavy sentence due to his prior convictions for first-degree residential burglary in 2016 and felony identity theft in 2016.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The jury returned its verdict after less than an hour of deliberations following a roughly weeklong trial.

On Nov. 26, 2017, Hubble started a fire in the bed of a pickup truck that was parked in the driveway of a home in the 400 block of Pecan Street in Arroyo Grande.

The fire destroyed the truck and spread to a nearby utility trailer, and ultimately the house. The house’s occupant was trying to save the home with a garden hose when firefighters arrived, according to court records.

Hubble also lit a second fire in a green waste bin at a home down the street, prosecutors said.

No one was injured by either fire, although the DA’s Office says a family cat was severely hurt by the blaze at the first home. The amount of property damage was estimated to be more than $500,000.