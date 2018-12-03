San Miguel man arrested for pulling gun, threatening to kill person, Arroyo Grande police say

Police have arrested a man who they say pulled a gun and threatened to kill someone in Arroyo Grande on Sunday.
According to an Arroyo Grande Police Department news release, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Wesley Street for an intoxicated man attempting to drive away from the scene on a motorcycle. The man was later identified as Todd Perkins, 50, of San Miguel.
While police were on their way, the man who had contacted police about Perkins attempted to stop Perkins from driving away. According to police, Perkins pulled a 9 mm handgun on the man and threatened to kill him, prompting the other individual to leave.
When police arrived they detained Perkins and a woman he was with. Officers were able to locate the handgun in the bushes near where Perkins was contacted.
Perkins was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and carrying a concealed firearm. He was booked into County Jail but as of Monday was no longer in custody.
