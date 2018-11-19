2 arrested after drugs, a gun and $8,000 in cash found in car in Atascadero

Two people were arrested in Atascadero on Friday after authorities found drugs, a loaded gun and over $8,000 in cash in the car they were riding in, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Just after 5 p.m., a police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3200 block of El Camino Real, according to a news release. The driver gave the officer “false information about his name,” police said.

When authorities searched the car, they found more than an ounce of methamphetamine, a loaded gun that had been stolen, a stolen laptop and more than $8,000 in cash, police said.

Police said they arrested both the driver, Larry Conway, 55, a wanted parolee from Texas, and his passenger, Nancy Brown-Wolf, 64.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale, conspiracy, possessing narcotics while armed and possessing stolen property.

Conway was being held early Monday afternoon at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $51,500 bail, while Brown-Wolf was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.