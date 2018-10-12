Undercover detectives discover alleged prostitution ring at Nipomo spa

Apple Spa in Nipomo has allegedly been operating prostitution services out of its business, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives received anonymous tips that employees of the business were providing sexual services to customers, a news release from the Sheriff’s Office said.
An undercover operation conducted Wednesday confirmed prostitution services were being operated at the business in the 600 block of W. Tefft Street, officials said.
Detectives also were looking for “elements of human trafficking,” through none were found at the time, the release said. The investigation is ongoing.
While no arrests were made, multiple suspects were identified, including the owner of the business, Dennis Edward Delbono, 67, of San Luis Obispo.
A 56-year-old woman from Los Angeles, a 53-year-old woman from Loma Linda, and a 55-year-old woman from Banning also were identified as suspects, officials said.
According to the release, a criminal complaint will be filed with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, with recommended charges of prostitution, supervising or aiding in prostitution, and running a house of prostitution.
