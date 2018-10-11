Arrests made in multiple gang-related burglaries, Pismo police say

Multiple suspects who allegedly committed residential burglaries in Pismo Beach over the summer have been arrested, police said.
Jewelry and cash were reportedly stolen from several unoccupied residences in July, according to a news release from the Pismo Beach Police Department.
The suspects would check to see if the homes were vacant, and then make forced entry through the rear of the house, officials said.
Police investigators determined that four of the suspects were connected to an Oakland-area gang, the release said.
Pismo Beach police agreed to work with Bay Area law enforcement agencies on a larger investigation.
On Oct. 4, Bay Area law enforcement agencies performed a “large gang sweep making numerous arrests and executing several search warrants, which in turn are leading to additional arrest,” officials said.
Among those arrested were the suspects alleged to have committed the crimes in Pismo Beach.
Pismo Beach investigators are working with Bay Area authorities to “identify stolen property taken from this area and to prosecute the burglars identified in the Pismo Beach crimes.”
The names and identities of the suspects are not currently being released, police said.
Comments