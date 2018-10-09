Atascadero man pleads not guilty to performing sex acts on 5-year-old

A registered sex offender living in Atascadero was arraigned in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Tuesday on three felonies related to the alleged sexual abuse of a five-year-old boy in August.

Fred Raymond Knight II pleaded not guilty to charges of sex or sodomy of a child under 10, sexual penetration, and performing a lewd act upon a child.

Knight, 43, has been in San Luis Obispo County Jail custody in lieu of $200,000 bail since his arrest Aug. 23. He’s due back in court Oct. 30.

His public defender, Barry Schiavo, could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to an Atascadero Police Department report, Knight is accused of sexually assaulting the son of family friends, who was left under the care of Knight’s brother.

On Aug. 18, officers were dispatched to an address that is redacted in the report for an alleged sexual assault. A couple told officers that they had left their four children in the care of Knight’s brother at an apartment while they went to a bar.

When they returned to the apartment, their five-year-old son told them a man had come into the bedroom in which he was sleeping, covered his mouth and “touched and licked his private parts.” The child told an officer the assailant flipped him on his stomach and tried to penetrate him.

The child identified Knight by name to the officers, and a warrant was issued for Knight’s arrest days later.

Knight is listed on the California Megan’s Law website as living in the 5500 block of Traffic Way in Atascadero, directly across the street from Colony Park.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said Knight is required to maintain registration for a 2012 conviction for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

According to court records in that case, Knight abused the five-year-old son of a woman he was living with for about two years, “every night after his mom went to bed,” an investigator told a judge in April 2010.

Knight was sentenced to three years and was given credit for time served for the roughly three years he spent in County Jail as his case played out. He was discharged from state parole in 2017.

According to the Megan’s Law website, the state’s risk assessment tool classified Knight as above average or moderate-to-high risk of sexual re-offense in 2012.

