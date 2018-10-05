San Miguel bookkeeper charged with embezzlement, accused of stealing $38,000 in public funds

A San Miguel bookkeeper was charged with embezzlement Friday after allegedly stealing more than $30,000 in public funds, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.
Kallie Johnson, 29, was accused of embezzling $38,000 from the San Miguel Community Services District, according to a District Attorney’s Office news release.
Johnson allegedly misappropriated and embezzled public funds while working as a district employee from Feb. 1, 2015 to Nov. 20, 2015.
She could face two to four years in state prison and be disqualified from holding California public office if convicted of the felony charges, according to the news release.
