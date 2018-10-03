Paso Robles police sergeant resigns amid sexual assault investigation

A Paso Robles police sergeant who was under investigation for allegations of sexual assault has resigned, police Chief Ty Lewis confirmed Wednesday.

Sgt. Christopher McGuire had been on paid administrative leave from the Paso Robles Police Department since May. He resigned on Monday at about 10 a.m., Lewis said in an email.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office investigated McGuire for at least three months for what Lewis would only describe as allegations of a “serious criminal act.”

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla told The Tribune in August that the results of the agency’s at least three-month investigation into McGuire had been completed and forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review and possible prosecution.

Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth told The Tribune in August that his office is reviewing investigators’ reports for the potential filing of “sexual assault-related charges.”

On Wednesday, Dobroth said the District Attorney’s Office is in the process of completing follow-up interviews and is “hoping to wrap it up soon.”

McGuire was hired by the Paso Robles Police Department in December 2012 after beginning his law enforcement career in 2003 with the Farmersville Police Department.

In 2007, McGuire moved to the Porterville Police Department, where he fatally shot an unarmed Tulare man following what local news reports called a confrontation.

The officer was later cleared by a departmental panel, which determined that his actions in the shooing were within department policy, according to local news reports.

In August, the city of Paso Robles asked a Superior Court judge to block the release of McGuire’s personnel records in an ongoing criminal case in which he was an arresting officer.

