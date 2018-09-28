Santa Margarita man found guilty after attempting to ship meth across the country

A Santa Margarita man who attempted to ship methamphetamine across the country through UPS was found guilty of furnishing methamphetamine by a San Luis Obispo County jury on Thursday, the District Attorney’s Office said.

In September 2017, John Henry Robinson, 55, attempted to ship a parcel containing approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine from Atascadero to Huntsville, Alabama, officials said.

An observant UPS employee reported the suspicious package to law enforcement, who secured a search warrant and ultimately discovered the methamphetamine, the District Attorney’s Office said.

“People who sell hard drugs like methamphetamine and heroin in our community create a devastating risk to the health and life of everyone who is exposed,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in a news release. “Far too often, these drugs end up in the hands of our youth and leads to tragic death.”





Robinson’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kelly Manderino.

