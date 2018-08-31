Roman Petre, left, was arrested in Los Angeles on Aug. 24 in connection with a March burglary at Siegel’s Jewelry in Paso Robles. Police are also looking for two women, Loredana Velcu, center, and Ancuta Poenaru.
Roman Petre, left, was arrested in Los Angeles on Aug. 24 in connection with a March burglary at Siegel’s Jewelry in Paso Robles. Police are also looking for two women, Loredana Velcu, center, and Ancuta Poenaru. Paso Robles Police Department
Roman Petre, left, was arrested in Los Angeles on Aug. 24 in connection with a March burglary at Siegel’s Jewelry in Paso Robles. Police are also looking for two women, Loredana Velcu, center, and Ancuta Poenaru. Paso Robles Police Department

Crime

Suspect in Paso jewelry store burglary is caught trying to flee the country, police say

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

August 31, 2018 12:50 PM

A man who’s allegedly part of a band of thieves that’s suspected of stealing millions of dollars in jewelry from stores across California — including Siegel’s in Paso Robles — was arrested at the airport in Los Angeles while trying to flee the country, police said.

Los Angeles and Santa Cruz police arrested Roman Petre, 28, of Anaheim on Aug. 24 at Los Angeles International Airport while he was trying to travel to Romania, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.

Petre is thought to have been part of a group of six people accused of stealing items from Siegel’s Jewelry in March.

During that burglary, five women and a man entered the 12th Street store just before it closed and distracted employees while stealing jewelry.

gang of thieves.jpg
Images from video surveillance footage showing the six people suspected of stealing from Siegel’s Jewelry in March. One suspect was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport while attempting to flee the country. Police are searching for two other women thought to have been involved, while three others remain unidentified.
Paso Robles Police Department

The group is suspected of stealing about $2 million in jewelry during burglaries throughout California, according to Cmdr. Steve Lampe.

Lampe said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security notified Paso Robles police of Petre’s intent to leave the country. The department was then able to obtain a $1 million warrant for Petre’s arrest.

Petre had been released on bail from a jail in Santa Cruz, where he was allegedly involved in another jewelry store burglary. He’s currently being held at Santa Cruz County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Two other women from the group of five thought to have been involved in the Paso Robles burglary have been identified as Loredana Velcu and Ancuta Poenaru, both of Anaheim. The identities of the other three women remain unknown.

Anyone with information about Velcu or Poenaru’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.

Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

By

  Comments  