Lompoc juveniles arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing

One youth was in critical condition after a stabbing in Lompoc on Wednesday afternoon, police Sgt. Agustin Arias said.
At approximately 4:24 p.m., personnel from the Lompoc police and fire departments along with American Medical Response were dispatched to a report of a stabbing at Lompoc Gardens, 535 North I St.
“Officers located a juvenile victim and initiated trauma-related medical intervention to the victim’s injuries,” Arias said.
A CalStar helicopter was dispatched to transport the injured person, reportedly with a stab wound to the back, to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. The victim’s name and age were not released.
A patrol officer who saw the incident mentioned on the mobile data computer in his vehicle drove to the scene where he observed two subjects leaving the area at a rapid pace and appearing to be panting.
After contacting the two subjects, the officer located evidence related to the stabbing, Arias said.
Further investigation by the police officers and detectives led to more evidence pointing to the two male juveniles being involved in the stabbing, Arias added.
Both juveniles, whose names were not released due to their ages, were arrested for attempted murder with additional charges pending.
Police did not say if the incident involved gang activity.
