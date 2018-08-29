SLO police track down suspect who allegedly assaulted a man and stole his laptop

A 26-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted another man and stole his laptop, police said.
Officials responded to a report of two men fighting Tuesday night near the Rabobank on Broad Street.
Officers located a male assault victim who reported having his backpack and laptop computer stolen, and identified the suspect as Alex Friend, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
The victim suffered several scrapes during the assault, police said.
The investigating officer reportedly recognized the suspect’s name and knew him to frequent the area around Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo.
Officers located Alexander Herman Friend near Mission Plaza a short time later. Friend was found “in the vicinity of some of the items taken during the robbery,” police said, and he admitted to stealing the property from the victim.
Friend was arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail. His bail has been set at $30,000.
Those with information about this crime are encouraged to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312.
Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal
Comments