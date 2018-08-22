He’s accused of using stolen credit cards. Morro Bay police need your help finding him

The Morro Bay Police Department is seeking an unidentified man suspected of breaking into a locked vehicle in front of Dorn’s Original Breakers Cafe in Morro Bay and stealing a wallet containing several credit cards.
Police posted images of the suspect on Facebook on Wednesday morning. The break-in occurred Aug. 11.
The suspect is believed to have used the stolen credit cards “at several locations in Morro Bay and Atascadero,” according to Morro Bay police. He is believed to be driving a maroon or purple Ford Mustang.
Anyone with knowledge about the man or his whereabouts should contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225.
