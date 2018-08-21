Gang-related shooting in Santa Maria leaves man hospitalized, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Santa Maria Tuesday morning, according to police Lt. Paul Van Meel.
The man was shot by unknown assailants in the area of Battles Road and Western Avenue about 10:45 a.m., Van Meel said.
Santa Maria police and fire personnel responded to the scene, along with an American Medical Response ambulance that transported the victim by medical helicopter to a local hospital.
Police were working to confirm the man’s identity Tuesday afternoon, and to identify suspects in the shooting, Van Meel said.
The suspects were described as two Hispanic males driving a dark-colored, four-door vehicle, he added.
The victim apparently was shot outside a vehicle, but police were working to determine whether he was walking in the area or was driven there.
Investigators believe the shooting was related to gang activity.
Any witnesses who saw anything suspicious in the area are encouraged to contact Detective Jesus Caro at 805-928-3781, ext. 1304, the Police Department’s tip line by calling 805-928-3781, ext. 2677 or submit information through the agency’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org.
Comments