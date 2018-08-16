SLO police looking for man suspected of using counterfeit money

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly used counterfeit money twice in San Luis Obispo this week.

San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell reported that a man used fake bills to pay for items two different days in the 100 block of Madonna Road.

Cantrell posted multiple photos of the man on her Twitter account Thursday evening. It appears the man is inside Madonna Inn in each photo.

Those with information about the man are encouraged to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at 805-781-7312 and reference case No. 180816045.

