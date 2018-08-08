Police seek help identifying suspected skateboard thief caught on video in downtown SLO

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an unidentified man who allegedly stole a skateboard from a store in downtown San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.
San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell posted a 35-second surveillance video on Twitter that shows a 20- to 25-year-old man walking around Central Coast Surfboards at 855 Marsh Street.
About 25 seconds into the video, the man can be seen grabbing a skateboard and walking out the front doors.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the police department at 805-781-7312 and reference case No. 180808053.
Comments