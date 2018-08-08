Man caught on camera stealing skateboard from SLO store

A man was caught on camera stealing a skateboard from Central Coast Surfboards on Marsh Street in San Luis Obispo, California. SLO police are searching for the suspect.
Police seek help identifying suspected skateboard thief caught on video in downtown SLO

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

August 08, 2018 06:29 PM

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an unidentified man who allegedly stole a skateboard from a store in downtown San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.

San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell posted a 35-second surveillance video on Twitter that shows a 20- to 25-year-old man walking around Central Coast Surfboards at 855 Marsh Street.

About 25 seconds into the video, the man can be seen grabbing a skateboard and walking out the front doors.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the police department at 805-781-7312 and reference case No. 180808053.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

