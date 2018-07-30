Paso Robles man arrested after allegedly attacking his father with a lamp

A Paso Robles man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault after he allegedly attacked his father with a lamp.
Police saidMatthew Malloy, 38, assaulted his 63-year-old father after Malloy was unable to find his mother at home, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.
Malloy allegedly hit and kicked his father several times before striking him in the head with a lamp.
Officers initially responded to the 600 block of Moss Avenue to investigate reports of a fight between two men. However, police weren’t able to find any signs of a physical disturbance, and no one answered the door when they arrived.
Officers later found Malloy’s father at a local church, where he drove after escaping the attack. He was transported to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton to be treated for non-life threatening injuries to his face and torso.
Malloy was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, where was he being held Monday afternoon in lieu of $65,000 bail.
Police continue to investigate the incident, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
