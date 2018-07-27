Paso man arrested after allegedly stabbing brother with steak knife

A 20-year-old Paso Robles man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stabbed his brother in the back with a steak knife.
Authorities responded to a 911 call for a reported argument between two brothers in the 2000 block of Silverwood Way.
Officers learned the argument had escalated into a physical fight and said Matthew William Meyer stabbed his 18-year-old brother in the back near his left shoulder blade, according to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.
Emergency personnel arrived on scene and transported the younger brother to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.
Meyer was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail; bail has been set at $25,000.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and those with information about the case are encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
