1 arrested after car chase through SLO — reaching speeds of 20 mph

A man was arrested Thursday morning following a low-speed pursuit through San Luis Obispo.
The chase began after 9 a.m., according to scanner traffic, and at one point speeds were recorded at about 20 mph. Scanner traffic indicated that the driver used turn signals and stopped at stop signs.
The driver led police from Broad Street to Orcutt Road on the southern end of town, then up to Johnson Avenue past San Luis Obispo High School and up to the Cal Poly area. He was arrested on Hathway Avenue near Kentucky Street just after 10 a.m.
The driver of the car, a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, stopped multiple times to get out of his vehicle and yell at authorities chasing him, according to a Tribune photographer on the scene.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Tribune photographer Joe Johnston contributed to this story.
Comments