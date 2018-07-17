2 arrested in AutoZone burglaries in Morro Bay, Atascadero

Two people were arrested following early-morning burglaries at AutoZone stores in Morro Bay and Atascadero, according to Morro Bay Police Cmdr. Jody Cox.
The break-in at the Atascadero store, in the 8100 block of El Camino Real, happened about 12:50 a.m., Cox said. The Morro Bay store, on the 400 block of Quintana Road, was broken into about 1:20 a.m.
The burglars took batteries and toolsets in a “window smash-type” burglary, Cox said. Morro Bay officers who responded to the scene put out a description of the two suspects, who were stopped by a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy on their way back to Atascadero.
The suspects were arrested by Atascadero police, Cox said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
