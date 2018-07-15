12 people arrested in probation check in North County

Twelve people were arrested Sunday during a probation compliance check in the North County, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday evening.

Those arrested were found to not be in compliance with the terms of their probation or parole, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The sweep was conducted with help from agencies including the Paso Robles Police Department, the Atascadero Police Department, Atascadero State Hospital Police Department and the California Men’s Colony, the Sheriff’s Office said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Twelve people were arrested Sunday during a probation compliance check in the North County, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday evening. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

The following people were arrested:

▪ Ivan Sandoval Farias, 21, of Templeton, on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and having outstanding warrants.

▪ Oscar Romero, 23, of San Miguel, on suspicion of a parole violation.

▪ Manuel Padilla, 35, of San Miguel, arrested for having three outstanding warrants.

▪ John Ybarra, 56, of San Miguel, on suspicion of a probation violation.

▪ Ronald Coates, 18, of San Miguel, on suspicion of possessing narcotics and a probation violation.

▪ Jesus Gilr, 24, of San Miguel, on suspicion of possessing narcotics and probation violations.

▪ Felipe Palacios, 40, of San Miguel, on suspicion of a probation violation.

▪ Juan Contreras-Garcia, 40, of Paso Robles, on suspicion of a probation violation.

▪ Jabus Collins, 21, of Paso Robles, on suspicion of a probation violation.

▪ Daniel Romo, 24, of Paso Robles, for having outstanding warrants and a probation violation.

▪ Lisa Becerra, 46, of Paso Robles, for having outstanding warrants and a probation violation.

▪ Angel Garcia, 26, of Paso Robles, for having outstanding warrants.

Additional information on the arrests was no immediately available.