Man arrested after drive-by flashing in downtown Pismo Beach

An unidentified man was arrested Friday after he allegedly exposed his genitals to a woman walking on the sidewalk in downtown Pismo Beach, police said.

The man reportedly drove up to a woman and asked for directions about 4 p.m. Thursday.

As he pulled directly next to her on the sidewalk, the victim noticed the suspect’s pants and undergarments were pulled down toward his knees, exposing his genitals, according to a news release from the Pismo Beach Police Department.

The woman was able to obtain a good description of the man and his vehicle, including the license plate number, police said.

Officials were able to identify and locate the man Friday afternoon, and he agreed to turn himself over to officers.

The man was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Officers are not releasing the identity of the suspect because they are investigating similar occurrences.

No further information will be released at this time “to protect the integrity of the investigation,” police said.