SLO police still looking for man they say hit elderly woman

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is looking for a man they say is a suspect in an elder abuse case.
The incident happened Tuesday morning at San Luis Auto Interiors, a business at 1315 Carmel Street, according to police Capt. Chris Staley.
The victim, a woman in her 60s according to Staley, was filming a man who was trespassing on the property, police said. When he saw that she was filming, he tried to hit her phone out of her hands and hit her, according to police.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, Staley said.
Police ask anyone with information about the man to call them at 805-781-7312 and reference case number 180710028.
Comments