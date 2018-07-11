'Dine and dash' suspects pay their $100 Madonna Inn bill

Update 1:30 p.m.
The Madonna Inn has reported that one of the three suspects called and paid the bill, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
"The Madonna Inn was satisfied with this civil resolution. There is no want for the people in this incident," according to SLOPD.
Original Story:
San Luis Obispo police are seeking a trio suspected of committing a "dine and dash" at the Madonna Inn early Wednesday morning.
According to surveillance footage, two men and a woman were seen ordering and eating $100 worth of food before fleeing in two vehicles, a red station wagon and a white sedan, without paying.
Anyone with information about the three suspects is encouraged to call SLO PD at 805-781-7312 and reference Case No. 180710017.
