SLO County sheriff's deputy pleads no contest to DUI charge

A San Luis Obispo County senior sheriff's deputy will pay a $2,400 fine, serve three years unsupervised probation and attend a standard three-month alcohol program after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge following his arrest in the Oceano Dunes in March.

Rainer Bodine, 32, is also required to serve roughly a day in County Jail in September as part of his sentence, though he's able to apply for the Sheriff's Office's community service program in lieu of serving jail time — as is typical for a first offender.

Bodine was stopped in March for speeding while driving a 2009 Dodge pickup truck northbound near Post 2 at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area with three passengers.

The officer wrote in his report that Bodine said he was on his way to In-N-Out in Arroyo Grande to grab food.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Bodine was taken to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, where a blood test later returned results of 0.12 and 0.13 blood alcohol content. The legal driving limit is 0.08.

Bodine was released to a family member with a promise to appear in court and was not booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Chris Casciola, Bodine's attorney, said Wednesday that his client wanted to accept responsibility and resolve the case as amicably as possible.