Santa Margarita man arrested after allegedly stealing firearms, tablet from neighbor

A Santa Margarita man was arrested after allegedly stealing firearms and a tablet from his neighbor's home in rural California Valley last week.

According to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office news release, a resident in the 12000 block of Davenport Drive reported a residential burglary at about 6 p.m. June 25. The resident told the responding deputy he thought the culprit was a neighbor who lived roughly a quarter of a mile away.

That person was identified as 42-year-old Daniel Donald Becker.

A search of the victim's home showed two firearms, a tablet and other miscellaneous items were missing, the news release said.

The responding deputy contacted the resident deputy for that area — the Sheriff's Office assigns deputies to specific rural areas around SLO County to ease in responding to crimes in out-of-the-way geographic areas — who shared historic information on the suspect with the Sheriff's Office, according to the release.





The original deputy then spoke with Becker at his home. The Sheriff's Office said Becker was holding one of the pieces of stolen property while inside a fenced area with several dogs.

Becker would not leave the property, so the deputy decided Sheriff's Office detectives would follow up on the case.

Becker was taken into custody the following morning, the release said, and all stolen property was recovered thanks to a search warrant for the his property.

Becker was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and being a felon or drug addict in possession of a firearm. An additional charge of burglary was also requested in the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney filing.

Becker was being held Monday at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $27,000 bail.