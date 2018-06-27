Sex offender arrested, accused of touching young girls in downtown SLO

A 43-year-old registered sex offender was arrested Monday after he was accused of touching young girls in downtown San Luis Obispo, police said.
Authorities were reportedly notified that Jonathan Oscar Davis of San Luis Obispo had grabbed a 10-year-old girl's hair in the 1000 block of Court Street and left the scene after being confronted by a witness.
The caller provided a description of the man, who was detained by officers a short time later.
Davis is being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of battery and annoying or molesting a child under 18 years of age.
Bail has been set at $5,000, according to jail records.
A second complaint was reported to San Luis Obispo police after an 8-year-old girl was touched by Davis on Sunday in the downtown area, officials said.
The California Megan's Law website lists Davis as a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2007 for annoying or molesting a child under 18 years of age with a prior conviction for the same offense. Davis was reportedly released in 2008.
Davis has 14 known aliases listed on the Megan's Law website.
