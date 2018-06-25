A break-in at Costco in San Luis Obispo resulted in the loss of multiple cell phones.
Crime

Burglars cut their way into SLO Costco, steal cellphones — without tripping alarm

By Cassandra Garibay

cgaribay@thetribunenews.com

June 25, 2018 03:57 PM

San Luis Obispo police are investigating an overnight break-in at Costco that resulted in the loss of an unknown number of cellphones.

The burglary occurred between 11 p.m. Sunday and 3:45 a.m. Monday, Capt. Chris Staley said. A Costco employee notified police of the stolen cellphones just before 4 a.m. Monday.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the break-in. Police believe that burglars used a cutting tool to enter a back door.

They were able to steal cellphones without setting off the alarm. It's unclear why the alarm did not sound when the break-in occurred.

The monetary value of stolen cellphones has yet to be determined.

Staley said police are working with Costco and will look at video surveillance to move forward with their investigation. He encouraged anyone with information regarding the break-in to call the Police Department at 805-781-7317.

Costco declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

