Spend an elegant overnight at Mission San Antonio, complete with wine, food and music

Mission San Antonio de Padua in Jolon presents an Evening in the Garden — an Exclusive, Elegant Wine Tasting Event on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. for a limited number of guests. Reservations are required.
This premier weekend event includes a catered four-course dinner, a private concert by renowned classical guitarist Ray Ruessner in the church, Saturday night accommodations at the retreat center and a luscious Sunday morning breakfast for $500 per couple.
For information and reservations, call 831-385-4478 extension 17. On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the gift shop will have an open house featuring its consignment artists.
Pleasant Valley School celebrates
Pleasant Valley School’s Celebration of the Harvest Moon will be held Nov. 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Historic Pleasant Valley Schoolhouse, 2030 Ranchita Road off Estrella Road.
Pleasant Valley Community Foundation will showcase all it has accomplished the last four years with the generous response to its fundraising dinners, and share plans to landscape the old schoolyard.
Wine and cheese will be hosted by Lusso Della Terra. Admission is free; donations are accepted any time and may be mailed to Bob McCoy, PO Box 475, San Miguel, CA 93451.
At the Mercantile
The San Miguel Mercantile in downtown San Miguel now offers cheeky and cheery greeting cards along with its eclectic merchandise collections and gardening necessities. Saturday morning shoppers may enjoy coffee, tea and doughnuts as they browse.
Help with Christmas events
The next San Miguel Christmas Lights Parade and Crafts Faire meeting will be Nov. 14 at 4:30 p.m. at the Mercantile. Help is needed for the day of the parade, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. Volunteers may call Mike Sanders at 805-712-9120 or see him at the store.
Calendar
Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m.: Community Bingo at the San Miguel Senior Center, 601 12th St. East (off N Street) There will be only one Bingo Friday in November due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area
