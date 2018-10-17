San Miguel school planning a fun run to the Mission

The fifth annual Rogers Family Fun Run will be held on Oct. 27 at Lillian Larsen School.
The course runs from the school to the Mission and back. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. The grades K-3 mile begins at 9 a.m.; grades 5-8 and the Open 5K races begin at 9:15. Cost is $3 each. For information, email athletic director Larry Halderman at lhalderman@sanmiguelschools.org or call the school office at 805-467-3216.
Eileen Rogers was an outstanding teacher and athletic director at the school for more than 30 years. She is affectionately known as “The Hornet Queen.”
Library book discussion
Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. the San Miguel Library will host a book discussion on “Elephants that you will never forget.” based on the book “Elephant Company” by Vicki Constantine Croke.
Refreshments will be served. For information call 805-467-3224.
Day of the Dead Mass
The Day of the Dead Mass and blessing of the cemetery at Mission San Antonio de Padua will be held on Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.
The combined choirs of Mission San Miguel and St. Rose of Lima, including the St. Rose Youth Choir, will sing.
The Mass honors Salinan ancestors and the Franciscans who founded the California missions.
Take 101 north to Jolon Road to Mission Road. The Mission is located on Ft. Hunter Liggett Military Base. Please respect the posted speed limits.
Calendar
Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.: San Miguel Advisory Council at the Community Building in the park.
Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.: San Miguel CSD at the Fire House, 1150 Mission St.
Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m.: Community bingo at the San Miguel Senior Center, 601 12th St. East (off N Street).
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
