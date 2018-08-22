San Miguel Cruise Night is almost here. Here’s how to get tickets

The San Miguel Chamber of Commerce Cruise Night and Car Show is set for Labor Day weekend — Aug. 31-Sept. 1 — downtown.
Pre-show entry fee is $30; day-of-show entry is $35. Friday night cruise is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Saturday show is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s been bigger and better every year.
For information, call Mike Sanders at 805-712-9120.
New mercantile items
San Miguel Mercantile downtown now carries a selection of beautiful Woodstock Percussion wind chimes. Owner Mike Sanders is recovering nicely following five hours of spinal surgery on Aug. 7.
He’s resting at home, walking for exercise, and with phone in hand he’s keeping up with all the events taking place. Wife Miki Landseadel-Sanders is taking care of the shop.
Cemetery board opening
The San Miguel Cemetery District Board has an opening for a new member. For information, call the office at 805-400-5494. Meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m at the office on Cemetery Road.
For sale
The Friends of the Adobes have a few bookcases and glass display cases for sale. They can be seen at the gift shop on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or call 805-286-8855 for an appointment.
Calendar
At the San Miguel Fire Department, 1150 Mission St.:
▪ Aug. 23: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Groundwater Sustainability Agency meeting
▪ Aug. 23: 7 p.m. CSD Board meeting
At the San Miguel Senior Center, 601 12th St. (East):
▪ Aug. 24: 6:30 p.m. Community Bingo - 10 games, 50 cents per card
(The road is still under reconstruction but there is access to the Center from N Street.)
▪ Aug. 25: 10 a.m. til everyone goes home - Lillian Larsen School Reunion in the park on K Street
▪ Aug. 26: Noon to 2 p.m. Old Timers Picnic in the Park
Go to to discoversanmiguel.com for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area
