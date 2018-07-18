Magic, classical music are headed to San Miguel

Magician Chris Lopez will make an appearance at San Miguel Library at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Lopez will amaze and astound his audience as he does sleight-of-hand and parlor tricks up close. He has been entertaining families for more than 15 years and has received numerous awards. San Miguel Library is located at 254 13th St., by the soccer field.
Festival Mozaic
Festival Mosaic returns to Mission San Miguel for a benefit dinner and concert on July 25.
The Festival Orchestra will showcase classical masterpieces including Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 31 in D Major and Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 101 in D Major.
A pre-concert dinner, catered by Jeffery Scott with wines provided by festival sponsor Kiamie Wine Cellars of Paso Robles, will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Sponsoring the concert are Andrea and Jerre Sumpter; Lois and David Bruns and Ann and Ron Alers. For tickets, call 805-781-3009 and email tickets@festivalmosaic.com.
Calendar
July 25: 7 p.m. San Miguel Advisory Council meeting at the Community Building behind San Miguel Library.
July 26: 7 p.m. San Miguel Community Services District board meeting at the San Miguel Fire Department, 1150 Mission St.
July 27: 6:30 p.m. Community Bingo at the San Miguel Senior Citizens Center, 601 East 12th St. (The road is still under reconstruction but there is access to the center from N Street.)
Go to www.discoversanmiguel.com for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations and churches, and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online.
A history section features stories and pictures from the early days of the town and area.
